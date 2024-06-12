Bucs listen to their quarterbacks, in and out of the huddle

TAMPA — Quarterbacks are asked to just throw the rock, not to look under them for players.

The job of procuring talent belongs to the general manager, front office staff and scouting department.

But the Bucs occasionally will ask the opinion of their starting signal caller about a player, particularly if he is a former teammate.

Tom Brady recruited future teammates such as Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, Leonard Fournette and Julio Jones, to name a few.

So perhaps it’s no surprise they gave great weight to Baker Mayfield’s recommendation to sign Giants receiver Sterling Shepard, Mayfield’s former teammate at the University of Oklahoma.

“Our scouting department knows everybody that’s out there,” Mayfield said Wednesday. “It was more so making sure that he’s coming here for a tryout, and he handled the rest. I think just in these last two days of him picking this offense up pretty quickly, and obviously, it’s always a work in progress, but it’s great to have him here.

“He’s a guy who’s always got a smile on his face. He works his tail off and he brings a little juice when it comes to the mental side of things. He gets fired up so it’s good to have him back, one of (my) long-time friends.”

The Bucs recently had waived receiver/kick returner Deven Thompkins, and with mandatory minicamp approaching, the team believed it could use some fresh legs at the receiver position.

Shepard’s career with the Giants had been plagued by injuries. A torn Achilles ended his season two weeks early in 2021. A torn anterior cruciate ligament forced him to miss all but three games in 2022. And even though he appeared in 15 games last season, the Giants rarely targeted him and he caught only 10 passes for 57 yards.

“I was just checking in with him,” Mayfield said of his phone call to Shepard. “I didn’t know (the Bucs) were going to pull the trigger on a tryout the next day. I had no idea. But once they got him in, he did the rest. He’s a good enough player to make it here, but bringing in competition like that is always good for everybody.”

Long before Shepard arrived, the Bucs were already flush with offensive talent and they added more through the draft.

Mayfield is coming off his best NFL season; he set career highs with 4,044 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and a 64.3 completion percentage.

Returning to the starting offense are receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, tight end Cade Otton and running back Rachaad White. Receivers Tre Palmer and Rakim Jarrett saw considerable playing time as rookies.

But general manager Jason Licht and his staff weren’t content to stop there. In the draft, they added Washington receiver Jalen McMillan, Oregon running back Bucky Irving and Washington tight end Devin Culp. That doesn’t include the offensive line, where they used their first-round pick on Duke center Graham Barton.

McMillan has been particularly impressive as a smooth route runner that Mayfield found in the end zone during practice Tuesday.

“I think his skill is still extremely similar to what I mentioned the first time I talked to you guys after having him here after (organized team activities),” Mayfield said of McMillan. “Really friendly at the top of his routes, attacks the ball catching with his hands. Just explosive. A smooth route runner. And so now, just having him put it all together in the offense, get all these alerts and playing fast. I think for him, it’s really the next step. It’s really mastering this offense so we can use that physical talent that he has.”

In fact, Mayfield says it’s as good of a collection of talent as he’s ever played with in the NFL.

“Anytime you get that much familiarity and chemistry with the same guys, you’re going to get better, too,” Mayfield said. “But it also helps when they’re that damn good as a skill group. For me, yeah, it’s up there. But talent can only take you so far; that’s why we’re working our tails off right now to get this whole thing down and get on the same page. ...

“Right now, it’s a really good feel of how everybody works together.”

That includes Shepard, who like Mayfield, maybe just needed a break to restart his once-promising career.

“We had a couple guys with little muscle injuries here and there. We were down on receivers and needed some guys who could come in and step up,” Mayfield said. “(Shepard is) a veteran guy who’s going into Year 9. He’s had some injuries in the past but looking for a fresh start. Obviously, I can relate to that part.”

