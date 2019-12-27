Bucs list Jameis Winston as questionable

Jameis Winston had full practices Thursday and Friday, but the Buccaneers list him as questionable for Sunday’s game.

The quarterback is on the report with knee and right thumb injuries.

Winston has 31 touchdown passes and 28 interceptions this season. No quarterback in NFL history ever has had a 30-30 season.

The Bucs ruled out receiver Chris Godwin (hamstring) and defensive lineman Beau Allen (ankle). Neither practiced this week.

Offensive tackle Donovan Smith (ankle/knee) is questionable after limited practices all three days this week.