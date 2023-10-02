Bucs-Lions game in Week 6 moves to 4:25 P.M. ET window

The Lions and Buccaneers both are 3-1 after wins in Week 4.

The NFL has flexed their Week 6 meeting to a more significant window.

The league announced Monday that the teams will kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET in Tampa on Oct. 15. The game originally was scheduled for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

The move was made to supplement the national doubleheader window.

FOX will televise the Lions-Bucs game.

The other games in that FOX window are Cardinals at Rams and Eagles at Jets. The Patriots play at the Raiders at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Bucs will wear their original creamsicle uniforms against their former NFC Central Division rival Lions. It will mark the first time Tampa Bay will wear the distinctive color scheme since 2012.