Bucs lead Panthers 10-9 at halftime

The 27-minute weather delay in Charlotte wasn’t nearly long enough.

The Buccaneers lead the Panthers 10-9 at halftime in a game rivaling last week’s Thursday night affair between the Packers and Bears for boredom. Tampa Bay scored the game’s only touchdown on a 20-yard pass from Jameis Winston to Chris Godwin with 1:20 remaining in the first half.

Winston, who threw three interceptions in the season opener, including two pick-sixes, is 11-of-14 for 146 yards and the touchdown. Godwin has five catches for 79 yards.

Matt Gay made a 40-yard field goal for the Bucs, and the Panthers have field goals of 32, 37 and 54 yards from Joey Slye.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is 14-for-26 for 161 yards. He did have a completion over 20 yards, connecting with Curtis Samuel for a 44-yard gain to set up a field goal.

Running back Christian McCaffrey has 10 carries for 30 yards and one catch for 6 yards.

Panthers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, playing his former team for the first time, has two tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit.