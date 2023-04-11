Bucs LB Devin White has requested a trade

Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White has requested to be traded, according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler confirms the news while noting that White has been frustrated for some time after contract talks didn’t gain traction.

The Bucs aren’t interested in trading White, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, but White wants out because he’s coming up on his fifth-year option.

Two sources have told me that Bucs inside linebacker Devin White has requested a trade. Story coming. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) April 11, 2023

More to come.

More Latest Team News!

Top EDGE from Iowa visiting Bucs Raiders TE Austin Hooper talks Bucs QB Baker Mayfield Baker Mayfield chooses number with the Bucs

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire