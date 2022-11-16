Bucs LB Devin White named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Your NFC Defensive Player of the Week 🤠 📰: https://t.co/zTxNG1uP1a pic.twitter.com/u1KFaGbEk6 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 16, 2022

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 10.

White led the Bucs with nine tackles and two sacks in Sunday’s 21-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Germany, also forcing a clutch fumble that kept the Seahawks out of the end zone in the second half.

One of Tampa Bay’s defensive captains, White delivered his impressive performance despite playing with a heavy heart, following the death of his father just days earlier.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire