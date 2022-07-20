Bucs’ Lavonte David, Devin White among top 10 linebackers in ‘Madden NFL 23’

Breaking News:

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
Anybody who pays much attention to the NFL already knows that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the league’s best linebacker tandems in Lavonte David and Devin White.

That fact was reinforced Tuesday when EA Sports released more of their player ratings for this year’s “Madden NFL 23” video game, with both David and White making their top-10 list at linebacker.

David’s overall rating of 92 makes him the third-best linebacker in this year’s game, while Devin White took the No. 10 spot with a rating of 85.

This year’s edition of “Madden” is set to release on August 19th.

