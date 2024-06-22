Bucs land stud CB in early 2025 NFL mock draft

It’s never too early to look ahead to the next NFL draft, and that’s exactly what our friends at Draft Wire have done this week, with a brand new first-round projection for 2025.

In this early mock for next year’s draft, the Bucs are selecting 12th overall, meaning they would miss the playoffs for the first time in five seasons, which would obviously be a disappointment.

But on the bright side, this projection has them using that pick on Notre Dame’s Benjamin Morrison, one of the top cornerback prospects in college football. Morrison has the size, length and coverage skills to be an ideal fit in Todd Bowles scheme, and a stellar 2024 campaign could easily make him a top-10 pick.

After trading away Carlton Davis III this offseason, the Bucs have tons of question marks at corner outside of Jamel Dean, who himself has even struggled to stay healthy and consistent. Spending a first-round pick on a top prospect like Morrison next year would be an ideal scenario for Tampa Bay to shore up a huge need at a premium position.

To check out Draft Wire’s full mock draft, click here.

QB Baker Mayfield

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

RB Rachaad White

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

WR Mike Evans

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

WR Chris Godwin

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

WR Trey Palmer

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

TE Cade Otton

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

OT Tristan Wirfs

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

G Sua Opeta

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

C Graham Barton

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

G Cody Mauch

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

OT Luke Goedeke

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

OLB Yaya Diaby

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

DL Vita Vea

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

DL Calijah Kancey

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

DL Logan Hall

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

LB Lavonte David

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

LB K.J. Britt

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

CB Jamel Dean

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

CB Zyon McCollum

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

DB Tykee Smith

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

(Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

S Jordan Whitehead

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

K Chase McLaughlin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

P Jake Camarda

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

LS Zach Triner

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire