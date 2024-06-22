Advertisement

Bucs land stud CB in early 2025 NFL mock draft

It’s never too early to look ahead to the next NFL draft, and that’s exactly what our friends at Draft Wire have done this week, with a brand new first-round projection for 2025.

In this early mock for next year’s draft, the Bucs are selecting 12th overall, meaning they would miss the playoffs for the first time in five seasons, which would obviously be a disappointment.

But on the bright side, this projection has them using that pick on Notre Dame’s Benjamin Morrison, one of the top cornerback prospects in college football. Morrison has the size, length and coverage skills to be an ideal fit in Todd Bowles scheme, and a stellar 2024 campaign could easily make him a top-10 pick.

After trading away Carlton Davis III this offseason, the Bucs have tons of question marks at corner outside of Jamel Dean, who himself has even struggled to stay healthy and consistent. Spending a first-round pick on a top prospect like Morrison next year would be an ideal scenario for Tampa Bay to shore up a huge need at a premium position.

To check out Draft Wire’s full mock draft, click here.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire