Bucs’ KJ Britt embraces leadership role on defense

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Former Bucs linebacker Devin White was traded to the Eagles this off-season, making KJ Britt the next man up. Which means the four-year NFL veteran is now calling plays on the defense.

“It’s been fun just diving into the playbook,” Britt said. “I want to learn, that’s the main thing. I want to get better, just kind of letting the byproduct of what I do out here spill over to what happens on Sundays.”

Last season Britt had 13 solo tackles. This year, he’s stepping into a new role on defense and is expected to be a leader.

Head Coach Todd Bowles likes the direction Britt’s game is headed.

“He’s gotten a lot calmer, he has settled down. He knows what’s going on and he understands where he needs to be on the field and he’s gotten a lot better at that,” said Bowles.

Britt says the chemistry between the Bucs’ linebackers is unmatched

“Those are my brothers, we talk every day. Just we have an approach where if we don’t get better, we’re wasting time,” Britt said. “It’s hot and humid, so if we’re not getting better, what are we doing because the film room ain’t gonna lie to us.”

The 5th-round draft pick out of Auburn in 2021 added he looks up to Lavonte David and tries to emulate him as best he can.

