Bucs kick off 2024 offseason program

Bucs and Saints (and most of the NFL) begin offseason voluntary workouts today, joining the Panthers, who started last week, and Falcons, who started two weeks ago. New head coaches get a head start. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 15, 2024

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have officially begun their preparations for the 2024 NFL season, kicking off their offseason program with voluntary team workouts this week.

Teams with new head coaches get a head start on their offseason programs, so the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints already have theirs underway, while the New Orleans Saints join the Bucs in starting theirs this week.

After the 2024 NFL draft is complete, the offseason program will continue with a mandatory rookie minicamp, followed by Organized Team Activities (OTAs) later into the summer before training camp leads into the preseason and the regular season.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire