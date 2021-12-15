Will Bucs keep Antonio Brown on ice?

Axios

Data: DraftKings; Table: Sara Wise/Axios Quarterbacks are dominating the MVP race, led by 44-year-old Tom Brady, who's heavily-favored to win his fourth award.Why it matters: QBs comprising eight of the top 10 MVP favorites (and 16 of the top 19) is par for the course in regards to an award that goes almost exclusively to signal-callers on the league's best teams.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: 14 of the 22 MVPs since 2000 went to QBs on