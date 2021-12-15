Will Bucs keep Antonio Brown on ice?
Arians previously said of Brown: "He screws up one time, he’s gone."
Last week, PFT reported that the Buccaneers are considering cutting receiver Antonio Brown, who currently is serving a three-game suspension for using a fake vaccination card. On Tuesday, coach Bruce Arians made it crystal clear that termination is on the table. Appearing on The Dan Patrick Show, Arians said as to the decision regarding Brown, [more]
Data: DraftKings; Table: Sara Wise/Axios Quarterbacks are dominating the MVP race, led by 44-year-old Tom Brady, who's heavily-favored to win his fourth award.Why it matters: QBs comprising eight of the top 10 MVP favorites (and 16 of the top 19) is par for the course in regards to an award that goes almost exclusively to signal-callers on the league's best teams.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: 14 of the 22 MVPs since 2000 went to QBs on
We look at all of the scores and highlights from around the NHL on Tuesday including Max Pacioretty's goal streak, Cam Atkinson's hat trick, and the Ottawa Senators recent improved play.
Michael Scotto: I heard the Pelicans discussed trading future first-round picks and pick swaps with the 76ers for Ben Simmons, league sources told HoopsHype. Brandon Ingram was not involved in the talks, I'm told, at least as of now. With Zion ...
In Episode 5 of the ESPN+ documentary Man in the Arena, Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and Wes Welker all weighed in on an infamous moment in the aftermath of Super Bowl XLVI.
Tom Brady had the perfect response to Tony Romo on Twitter.
This was the absence Baltimore could least afford. The Ravens are hopeful it won't linger. Lamar Jackson missed most of Sunday's loss at Cleveland after spraining his ankle, but a day later, coach John Harbaugh said the star quarterback did not have a high ankle sprain. Harbaugh said he's planning for Jackson to play this week, but it's too early to tell for sure.
Jake Fischer: The only outgoing call I confirmed was to Philadelphia for Ben Simmons… When I got the information that they called about Ben, the conversation pretty much was, "We're interested in Ben. How would we get there?" The obvious solution is ...
Recent online searches turn up fake COVID-19 vaccine cards for sale.
Josh Allen will test his sprained left foot on a limited basis during a walk-through practice Wednesday, leaving the Buffalo Bills quarterback’s status uncertain for their game against the Carolina Panthers this weekend. Speaking before practice, coach Sean McDermott said the team continues its day-to-day approach regarding Allen’s health. Backup Mitchell Trubisky was to take a majority of the snaps in a noncontact setting. McDermott said he revised Buffalo's practice schedule to provide players an extra day of rest.
The Bills decided to hold a walkthrough practice on Wednesday and head coach Sean McDermott explained the decision by saying he wants players “as rested as possible” after playing an overtime game off a short week.One particular player that could benefit from that rest is quarterback Josh Allen, who is considered day-to-day after spraining his [more]
Who starts at quarterback in Pittsburgh next season?
Kurt Warner still isn't sold on the Rams because "when the playoffs come, we don’t know which Matthew Stafford we’re going to get."
The Ravens signed a quarterback to their active roster on Wednesday
Steph Curry says chasing Ray Allen's all-time 3-point record does feel different than other accomplishments, and this is what he regrets along the way.
The Jets lost Josh Johnson to the Ravens. Meanwhile, Mike White is now dealing with a non-COVID illness.
Here’s a look at how PFF graded the Bears offense and defense in their loss to the Packers.