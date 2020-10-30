Bucs’ Jason Pierre-Paul out to ‘destroy’ Giants on Monday night

It’s been a few years since the New York Giants parted ways with edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul in a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Monday Night, JPP will go up against his former team. Surely the Giants will always have a special place in JPP’s heart but the veteran will be coming with everything he’s got against his former team in Week 8.

"I'm coming for their necks. They know that," Jason Pierre-Paul said of Monday night at Giants. Still has love for his old team, but motivated for sure. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 30, 2020





This is not JPP’s first game against Big Blue since the trade. The long-time Giants pass-rusher recorded 1.5 sacks his first time back at MetLife Stadium in a Bucs uniform in 2018. He also had a season-high seven tackles in that game.

The reworked Bucs roster is extremely talented, especially on the defensive side of the ball and the Giants will have their hands full with JPP coming at them. If his first game against the Giants since the trade was any indication, the Giants may want to keep a close eye on JPP.

#Zoom #Bucs Jason Pierre-Paul: Says he’s motivated to show #NYG “I wasn’t washed up or finished” when he was traded for picks that became BJ Hill & Kyle Lauletta. Says he loves the Giants (but) “I'm going to Monday Night Football and I'm going to destroy the Giants.” #TBvsNYG — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) October 30, 2020





There is always a little extra motivation when players go up against their former team. Clearly, Pierre-Paul didn’t think his best days were behind him and he wants his general manager Dave Gettleman & Co. to know it.

Struggling first-round pick Andrew Thomas will certainly have his hands full on Monday night as he goes up against the two-time Pro Bowler.

Related