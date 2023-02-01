Bucs interview Ronald Curry for offensive coordinator

Shortly after learning for certain that Tom Brady will not be their quarterback in 2023, the Buccaneers moved on with the search for someone to serve as their offensive coordinator.

The Bucs announced that Saints quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Ronald Curry interviewed for the opening. The Bucs fired Byron Leftwich and several other assistants after their playoff loss to the Cowboys.

Curry just wrapped up his second year as the quarterbacks coach in New Orleans and he was their wide receivers coach for the three previous seasons. Curry played quarterback in college, but moved to receiver while with the Raiders and caught 193 passes for 2,347 yards and 13 touchdowns in 76 career games.

The Bucs have also interviewed University of Georgia offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Todd Monken, Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney, Broncos passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak, Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell, Jaguars quarterbacks coach Jim Bob Cooter, and Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher.

