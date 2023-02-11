Bucs interview Rams’ Thomas Brown for offensive coordinator job

We've interviewed Rams Assistant Head Coach/Tight Ends Coach Thomas Brown for our open OC position. 📰: https://t.co/lPP51bB2O6 pic.twitter.com/Y24hlbml8Z — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 11, 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added yet another name to their ever-growing list of potential offensive coordinator candidates.

The latest to interview for Byron Leftwich’s old job? Thomas Brown, the assistant head coach/tight ends coach for the Los Angeles Rams, the Bucs announced Friday.

Brown had a virtual meeting with the Bucs, as they revamp their offensive coaching staff following a dismal showing on that side of the ball last season.

Here are more details on Brown’s background, courtesy of the Bucs’ official release:

Brown has been on the Rams’ staff under Sean McVay for the past three seasons, beginning in 2020 as the team’s running backs coach. He served as the Rams’ assistant head coach/running backs coach in 2021 before assuming his current title in 2022.

Brown was part of the Rams staff that helped the team win its first Super Bowl championship at the end of the 2021 season, as Los Angeles defeated Cincinnati in Super Bowl LVI, 23-20. In his season directing the team’s running backs the Rams finished 10th in the NFL with 126.1 rushing yards per game.

A running back at Georgia, Brown was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the sixth round in 2008. Injuries derailed his career and he went into coaching with his alma mater in 2011. After nine seasons on the collegiate level, with stops at Chattanooga, Wisconsin, Marshall, Miami and South Carolina, Brown jumped to the NFL ranks in 2020 with the Rams.

Brown is the ninth candidate to interview for Tampa Bay’s top offensive coaching job.

