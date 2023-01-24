Bucs to interview Keenan McCardell for offensive coordinator job

#Bucs are interviewing former Bucs WR Keenan McCardell for the role of offensive coordinator. McCardell is the Vikings WRs coach.@PewterReport can also confirm the OC interviews for Jags pass game coord. Jim Bob Cooter and Broncos pass game coord. Klint Kubiak. — PewterReport (@PewterReport) January 24, 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding a familiar face to their growing list of potential offensive coordinator candidates.

Keenan McCardell is expected to interview for the position vacated last week by Byron Leftwich, according to Pewter Report.

Currently the wide receivers coach for the Minnesota Vikings, McCardell played two of his 16 NFL seasons with the Bucs, catching a pair of touchdown passes in Tampa Bay’s 48-21 victory over the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII.

As a coach, McCardell has had stints as an assistant with Washington, as well as the Jacksonville Jaguars (where he played for six seasons), and Maryland at the college level before joining the Vikings staff.

The Bucs are also expected to interview Jaguars pass game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter and Denver Broncos pass game coordinator Klint Kubiak for Leftwich’s open spot.

List

Who should be the Bucs' QB in 2023?

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire