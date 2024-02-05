Bucs interview Craig Aukerman, Thomas McGaughey for special teams coordinator

The Buccaneers have started their search for a new special teams coordinator.

The team announced that they have interviewed former Titans coordinator Craig Aukerman and former Giants coordinator Thomas McGaughey for the post. Keith Armstrong announced his retirement last week.

Aukerman joined the Titans in 2017 and he was during the 2023 season. His dismissal came after a game that saw the Colts block a pair of punts, which led to a touchdown and a season-ending injury to punter Ryan Stonehouse that contributed to a missed extra point that helped cost the Titans the game.

McGaughey parted ways with the Giants after their season ended last month. He had worked for the Giants since 2018.