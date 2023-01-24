Bucs to interview Broncos’ Klint Kubiak for offensive coordinator job

Bucs will interview Broncos passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak and Jaguars passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter for their offensive coordinator job. Cooter will interview Thursday. The Bucs asked to interview Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton, but he declined. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 24, 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are finally lining up potential candidates to fill their open offensive coordinator position.

In addition to Jacksonville Jaguars pass-game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, the Bucs will also interview Klint Kubiak, who currently holds the same position with the Denver Broncos.

Kubiak is the son of longtime NFL coach Gary Kubiak, and spent the 2021 season as the offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bucs also requested an interview with Houston Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton, but they were declined.

