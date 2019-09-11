Bucs injury report only includes Blaine Gabbert

The Bucs will still be without their backup quarterback, but they’re otherwise healthy entering Thursday’s game.

While Blaine Gabbert is still out with a preseason shoulder injury, all the other Buccaneers on the injury report practiced fully all week, which means they’re fine.

The others who began the week on the report included tight end O.J. Howard (ankle), running back Ronald Jones (toe), defensive tackle Rakeem Nuñez-Roches (finger), inside linebacker Devin White (illness), and wide receiver Bobo Wilson (ankle).

The Panthers will be without pass-rusher Bruce Irvin, and tight end Greg Olsen is questionable for the showdown of 0-1 NFC South teams.