Bucs injury report: Latest updates on Tom Brady, Chris Godwin and more

Chris Godwin, Julio Jones and Donovan Smith all got in limited work at practice today. https://t.co/lnLwRUVSzl — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) September 28, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their first injury report for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and it’s full of big names and newsworthy items.

The good news for Bucs fans? Left tackle Donovan Smith was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, as were wide receivers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones, all of whom have missed the last two games. Quarterback Tom Brady was also a full participant, despite a nagging injury to the ring finger on his throwing hand.

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks were the only Bucs on the active roster who didn’t practice Wednesday, while wide receiver Russell Gage and defensive lineman Logan Hall were also limited.

The Chiefs had five players who didn’t practice Wednesday, including defensive lineman Chris Jones wide receiver Mecole Hardman, and former Bucs running back Ronald Jones II.

List

NFL Week 4: Reasons to watch each game

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire