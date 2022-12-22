Bucs injury report: Key starters still not practicing

Week 16 Injury Report – Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals (12/22/22): https://t.co/2OZNsxBDjG pic.twitter.com/cY2XiyVCzo — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) December 22, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have updated their injury report for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, and there aren’t any positive updates to report.

The list of key starters not practicing is still long after two days: Safety Antoine Winfield Jr., left tackle Donovan Smith, defensive lineman Vita Vea, and cornerback Jamel Dean. Outside linebackers Carl Nassib and Genard Avery also missed practice again Thursday.

On the plus side, right tackle Tristan Wirfs practiced for the second day in a row, and looks primed to return Sunday from a multi-game absence.

Quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Mike Evans were both given rest days Thursday.

List

2023 NFL mock draft: Updated 7-round projections for the Bucs

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire