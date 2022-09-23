Bucs injury report: Chris Godwin out, Donovan Smith doubtful vs. Packers

Week 3 Injury Report – Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers (9/23/22): https://t.co/6SDVIOawKp pic.twitter.com/wWebxB1X39 — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) September 23, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without at least two of their Pro Bowl wide receivers for Week 3, and could be down another.

While Mike Evans is suspended for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, Chris Godwin has also been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Julio Jones (knee) is questionable.

Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks is the only other member of Tampa Bay’s active roster who has been ruled out for Sunday’s game. He’s expected to miss up to a month with a foot injury.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) is the only player on the Packers side who has been ruled out for this matchup.

