Bucs injury report: 3 out, 1 questionable for Sunday vs. Seahawks

Week 10 Injury Report – Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks (11/11/22): https://t.co/o88b69cRIa pic.twitter.com/Dnv00NEeKU — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) November 11, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their final injury report for Sunday’s game in Munich against the Seattle Seahawks.

Three players have been ruled out: Wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring), left guard Luke Goedeke (foot), and linebacker J.J. Russell (hamstring).

Tight end Cameron Brate (tight end) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Pro Bowl safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has cleared concussion protocol, and is expected to play Sunday.

List

NFL power rankings: Where do the Bucs land heading into Week 10?

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire