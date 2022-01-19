Bucs injuries: Updates on Tristan Wirfs, Ryan Jensen and more

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enjoyed a dominant win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday’s wild-card playoff game, but they also sustained more injuries to key players on both sides of the ball.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians met with the media Monday, giving updates on right tackle Tristan Wirfs, center Ryan Jensen, and others who are banged up:

Bruce Arians said Tristan Wirfs is in a boot right now. They'll wait to see on both him and Ryan Jensen for the Divisional Round. — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) January 17, 2022

Listen Now!: High school teen wants Super Bowl to be on Saturday, nears 100,000 signatures

Watch the game Sunday: How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. LA Rams in NFL playoffs on TV, streaming

What the?: Bruce Arians smacks Buccaneers player in the helmet, Twitter reacts accordingly

Arians says Ryan Jensen's mental toughness is off the charts in playing through his ankle injury Sunday. "He's as tough a dude as there is playing this game." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 17, 2022

The good news is Lavonte David wasn't as sore as they thought he'd be today, per Arians.



David played 89% of the team's defensive snaps vs. the Eagles. — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) January 17, 2022

T Josh Wells has a "pretty good quad problem,'' and they'll have to wait and see how he does this week. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 17, 2022

#Bucs HC Bruce Arians says that Mike Edwards has a shoulder and elbow injury. He's tough and isn't going to miss time. — PewterReport (@PewterReport) January 17, 2022

Arians said Bucs will have to see if Fournette can go full speed on his hamstring, said Ronald Jones isn't cutting yet on his injured ankle, so both remain question marks for next weekend's game. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 17, 2022

Murphy-Bunting was limited with a hamstring injury all week, didn't feel good in pregame. Like Fournette and Grayson, he has another week to rest hamstring and test it later in the week, but hard to know if that's enough to get him back Sunday. https://t.co/qeszKUbn2o — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 17, 2022

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Will Tristan Wirfs, Ryan Jensen be ready for Sunday's Bucs-Rams game?