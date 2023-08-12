Bucs’ inexperienced defense falters in loss to Steelers

TAMPA — A sea of bright yellow towels waved in the crowd Friday at Raymond James Stadium as Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. beat his chest in the end zone.

He had worked his way around the right side of the Bucs’ defense to put the Steelers up 14-7 with 8:18 to play in the first half.

McFarland’s 14-yard run was a snapshot of a difficult night for a Bucs defense that allowed three touchdowns and two field goals in a 27-17 loss.

“It was sloppy,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles said. “Guys were leaving their feet too early.”

The Bucs sat 16 starters, including outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, inside linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White, cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean, and safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Bowles said he knows what the veterans can do in a game environment. Throwing in new or inexperienced players Friday allowed him to see how they react in those situations.

One of the defense’s biggest issues was missed tackles. Misses were frequent and consequential, as defenders fell down or weren’t able to reach their target in time. On one drive near the end of the second quarter, Steelers receiver Cody White left multiple Bucs defenders in his wake as he advanced 7 yards.

Tackles proved to be an issue even when facing Pittsburgh’s third-string quarterback. Mason Rudolph completed a 67-yard touchdown pass to receiver Calvin Austin, who easily beat cornerback Don Gardner down the left sideline midway through the third quarter.

Bowles said this week that the competition at outside linebacker would lead to difficult cuts. Cam Gill, a fourth-year veteran who is on the bubble, made a strong case for himself Friday, recording 1½ sacks and two tackles.

“I’ve got to see the totality of his plays,” Bowles said, “but two sacks always helps.”

The defense did have some high points. Cornerback Zyon McCollum made the first of two Bucs interceptions (linebacker J.J. Russell had the other) as he worked the Steelers’ White to the edge of the field in the second quarter before snatching the ball.

“I knew the ball was coming. I just had a feeling,” McCollum said. “I got my head around. The ball’s in the air. I kind of got tangled up (with White). I tried to pop (the ball) up, and it fell right into my hand.”

But McCollum also missed a tackle on a scoring play. Bowles said he plans to work with McCollum on timing, saying he leaves the ground too early.

