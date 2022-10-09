Bucs inactives: Who won’t be suiting up Sunday vs. Falcons?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, and key players will be missing on both sides of the ball.

On offense, the Bucs will be without wide receiver Julio Jones, will miss this opportunity for a reunion against his old team. Tight end Cameron Brate is also out due to concussion protocol, and wide receiver Breshad Perriman is out, as well.

The Bucs will also be missing a pair of key veterans on defense, as defensive lineman Akiem Hicks and defensive back Logan Ryan will both miss Sunday’s game with foot injuries.

