Bucs inactives: Who’s in, who’s out vs. Seahawks in Munich?

Players Inactive for Today's Game (11/13/22): #2 QB Kyle Trask

#8 TE Kyle Rudolph

#17 WR Russell Gage Jr.

#34 S Nolan Turner

#51 LB J.J. Russell

#67 G Luke Goedeke

#95 DT Deadrin Senat Elevated from Practice Squad: #33 DB Ryan Smith

#57 LB Ulysees Gilbert III — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) November 13, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game in Munich against the Seattle Seahawks, and there aren’t any big surprises.

Three players had already been ruled out due to injury (wide receiver Russell Gage, left guard Luke Goedeke, linebacker J.J. Russell), and they’re joined by a handful of others, including veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph, second-year quarterback Kyle Trask, rookie safety Nolan Turner, and defensive lineman Deadrin Senat.

Tight end Cameron Brate, who was questionable with a neck injury, is active for Sunday’s game.



