Bucs inactives: Who’s in, who’s out vs. Seahawks in Munich?

Luke Easterling
·1 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game in Munich against the Seattle Seahawks, and there aren’t any big surprises.

Three players had already been ruled out due to injury (wide receiver Russell Gage, left guard Luke Goedeke, linebacker J.J. Russell), and they’re joined by a handful of others, including veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph, second-year quarterback Kyle Trask, rookie safety Nolan Turner, and defensive lineman Deadrin Senat.

Tight end Cameron Brate, who was questionable with a neck injury, is active for Sunday’s game.

