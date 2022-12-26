Bucs inactives: Who’s in, who’s out vs. Cardinals?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their list of inactive players for Sunday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, and there’s both good news and bad news for Bucs fans.

Key starters on both sides of the ball will be missing Sunday night, as left tackle Donovan Smith, cornerback Jamel Dean, and defensive lineman Vita Vea are all inactive.

On the plus side, All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs and Pro Bowl safety Antoine Winfield Jr. are both active after being limited in practice throughout the week.

List

Bucs vs. Cardinals, NFL Week 16 preview: Everything you need to know

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire