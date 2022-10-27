Bucs inactives: Who’s in, who’s out Thursday night vs. Ravens?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their list of inactive players for Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, and there aren’t any surprises.

All seven inactive spots are taken by injured players who had already been ruled out, including multiple starters on both sides of the ball.

One positive? Wide receiver Julio Jones is active, as he returns from a knee injury.

Second-year quarterback Kyle Trask, who is usually a healthy scratch as the No. 3 man behind Tom Brady and Blaine Gabbert, is active for the first regular-season game of his career.

List

