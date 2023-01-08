Bucs inactives: Who’s in, who’s out for Sunday’s game vs. Falcons?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their list of inactive players for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Atlanta Falcons, and some big names will be missing from this NFC South matchup.

Cornerback Carlton Davis III, defensive lineman Vita Vea, offensive tackle Donovan Smith, outside linebacker Carl Nassib and safety Logan Ryan are unsurprisingly inactive, as they were previously ruled out on Friday’s final injury report.

Safety Mike Edwards and wide receiver Julio Jones are also inactive, after being listed as questionable on Friday’s report.

Third-string quarterback Kyle Trask is active for this game, and could see some snaps if the Bucs are able to build a big enough lead at any point.

