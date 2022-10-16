Bucs inactives: See who’s not suiting up for Tampa Bay vs. Steelers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and they’ll be missing some key players on both sides of the ball.

Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad), and defensive back Logan Ryan (foot) were all ruled out earlier in the week, so it’s no surprise to see them on the inactive list.

Wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) was listed as doubtful on the team’s final injury report, and he’s indeed inactive yet again Sunday.

Safety Mike Edwards (elbow) was considered a game-time decision, and it also out for Sunday’s game.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire