Bucs inactives: Who’s in, who’s out Monday night vs. Saints?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their list of inactive players for Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints, and there’s plenty of bad news for the defensive backfield.

Both of Tampa Bay’s starting safeties (Mike Edwards, Antoine Winfield Jr.) are out, as is No. 3 cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting.

All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs is an unsurprising scratch after the ankle injury he suffered last week against the Cleveland Browns.

Tight end Cameron Brate, wide receiver Breshad Perriman, and quarterback Kyle Trask round out the list.

The good news? Both of Tampa Bay’s starting defensive tackles (Vita Vea, Akiem Hicks) are active, despite being limited by foot injuries throughout the week.

