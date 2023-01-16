Bucs inactives: Who’s in, who’s out Monday night vs. Cowboys?

Players Inactive for Tonight's Game (1/16): #2 QB Kyle Trask

#8 TE Kyle Rudolph

#16 WR Breshad Perriman

#22 S Keanu Neal

#60 G Nick Leverett — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) January 16, 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their list of inactive players for Monday night’s wild-card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys, and there aren’t any real surprises.

The biggest blow is offensive lineman Nick Leverett being inactive, leaving the Bucs without their usual starter at left guard for their biggest game of the year. Leverett and tight end Kyle Rudolph, both of whom were listed as doubtful on the team’s final injury report Saturday, are out.

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman, safety Keany Neal, and quarterback Kyle Trask are the other inactives for the Bucs in this game.

That means Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen will indeed be active Monday night after missing the entire regular season with a knee injury.

