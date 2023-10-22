Bucs inactives list for Week 7 vs. Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers inactives list for their Week 7 matchup against the Falcons has been released, and it’s another short one with no injured players.

Defensive tackle Vita Vea and outside linebacker Anthony Nelson were both questionable heading into the game, but both of them are active and expected to play versus the Atlanta Falcons. The only players inactive are healthy scratches, which is a great sign for the Bucs against a stout Falcons run defense. The Falcons are also very healthy, though, so it could be an aggressive game on both sides of the ball.

Here is Tampa Bay’s inactives list:

CB Derrek Pitts

TE David Wells

OL Brandon Walton

DL Pat O’Connor

OLB Markees Watts

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire