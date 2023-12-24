Bucs inactives list for Week 16 vs. Jaguars

For the first time in a while, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are almost fully healthy.

The team announced its inactives list on Christmas Eve, and every inactive player is a healthy scratch. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and defensive lineman Will Gholston are both active, leaving no injured players inactive for the matchup. The only player not playing is wideout Rakim Jarrett, who is still on Injured Reserve.

Here’s what the Bucs inactives look like for Sunday’s matchup:

And here’s who’s inactive for the Jaguars. Trevor Lawrence is starting and set to play against Tampa Bay.

