Bucs inactives: Good news for Tampa Bay offense Sunday night

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have some key members of their offense back for Week 4.

Wide receivers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones, as well as left tackle Donovan Smith, are all active for Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

All three have missed the last two games due to injury.

Scotty Miller is a healthy scratch, while Breshad Perriman is out due to injury, which means Cole Beasley will be active after being promoted from the practice squad.

List

Bucs vs. Chiefs, NFL Week 4 preview: Everything you need to know

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire