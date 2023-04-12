Bucs hosting Kentucky QB Will Levis on pre-draft visit

More visits:

— #Kentucky QB Will Levis is visiting the #Bucs today and he has the #Falcons tomorrow.

— Penn St CB Joey Porter Jr. will visit the #Panthers tomorrow.

— Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes just finished up a #Patriots visit and flies to the #Bengals tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 12, 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been hosting a considerable amount of edge rushing talent in the past few days, but the team is bringing in a quarterback to One Buc Place on Wednesday.

The NFL’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Kentucky QB Will Levis is in Tampa Bay to meet with the Bucs. Levis is the second quarterback Tampa Bay has brought in for a visit, the first being Houston’s Clayton Tune.

Levis has often been mocked to the Bucs, but many still believe that the team’s need at LT should be its highest priority. On top of that, the team recently signed QB Baker Mayfield in free agency, so it would be an interesting move for Tampa to draft a quarterback when second-rounder Kyle Trask is supposedly going to get the chance to start.

Levis is rated as the fourth-best quarterback on The Draft Network’s board and the second-best quarterback on PFF’s board. The Draft Network’s scouting report notes that Levis has a very powerful arm and a high upside but is a slow processor that could be turnover-prone at the next level.

The Wildcats QB finished with 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his 2022 campaign.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire