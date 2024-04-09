Bucs host top RB prospect for visit ahead of 2024 NFL draft

#Texas RB Jonathon Brooks, the top back on several boards, is on a Top 30 visit to the #Bucs today and he has #Panthers tomorrow, source said. On Wednesday, he heads to Indy for Combine rechecks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 8, 2024

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted Texas running back Jonathon Brooks for a visit this week ahead of the 2024 NFL draft, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Brooks is widely regarded as one of the top running back prospects in this year’s class, despite the fact that he’s coming off a torn ACL suffered back in November. That should tell you how much NFL teams think of his talent and potential, as it’s possible he won’t be quite back to full strength to start his rookie season.

The Bucs already have an entrenched starter in Rachaad White leading their offensive backfield, but they could use an upgraded backup. Brooks would obviously be an infusion of talent, but considering he’s likely to come off the board on Day 2, and the fact that the Bucs need more of a power back to pair with White’s finesse, Tampa Bay seems like an unlikely landing spot.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire