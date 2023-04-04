Bucs host top edge rusher Nolan Smith on pre-draft visit

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have brought in one of the draft’s biggest prospects for a pre-draft visit.

KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson reported on Tuesday that the Bucs recently hosted Nolan Smith, an edge rusher from Georgia who is considered by many to be among the top of the class. Tampa Bay seems to be emphasizing the defensive side of the ball, as it recently hosted a plethora of other defensive players.

Smith is rated as the fourth-best EDGE in the class and the No. 17 prospect overall by The Draft Network. The scouting report praised his size and athleticism and his physicality at the position but noted that he may be underdeveloped as a pass rusher and that his hand-fighting skills will likely need work at the next level. At Georgia, he had 18 total tackles and three sacks in 2022.

If the Bucs were to draft Smith (should he fall to them), it would be the third year in a row that Tampa Bay drafted a player on the defensive line with its first pick. Smith is a big-name prospect at the moment, but it could be interesting to see what happens if he falls to the Bucs in the draft after having met with the team beforehand.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire