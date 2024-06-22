Bucs to host MTE in Freedom Hall this fall

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After making a trip the last few years to compete in multi-team events on the road, ETSU men’s basketball is set to play host in 2024-25.

The Blue and Gold will play a multi-team event (MTE) inside Freedom Hall this season, head coach Brooks Savage told News Channel 11 on Friday.

Mock Brown ‘excited’ for new-look roster ahead of 2024-25 season

The other two teams expected to play alongside the Bucs are Queens University (NC) and USC Upstate.

The times and dates of the MTE are still to be determined.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.