Bucs to host Cowboys in NFL Wild-Card playoff round
We now know the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ opponent in the first round of the NFL playoffs.
The Dallas Cowboys will be making the trip to Raymond James Stadium next weekend for a wild-card matchup with the Bucs, a rematch of this year’s season-opener in Arlington.
The Bucs earned the No. 4 seed in the NFC as NFC South champions, while the Cowboys enter the postseason as the top wild-card team in the conference.
Both teams lost their regular-season finales in Week 18, and despite having a losing record, the Bucs will be the host for the 12-5 Cowboys.
