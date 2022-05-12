The last time that Patrick Mahomes was in Tampa, he was on the losing end of Super Bowl LV against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will be back there on October 2. NBC announced on Thursday morning that the Bucs will host the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Week 4.

It’s the second game that’s been announced for each team. The Chiefs will host the Chargers on Monday night in Week 2 and the Bucs will take on the Seahawks in Week 10 in the NFL’s first regular season game in Germany.

The NFL has announced a handful of games over the last couple of weeks and the full list of them can be found here. The entire schedule will be announced on Thursday evening.

Bucs will host Chiefs on Sunday night in Week 4 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk