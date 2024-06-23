Advertisement

Bucs hoping for more big plays like this from Jordan Whitehead

bucs wire
·4 min read

One of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ new additions this offseason wasn’t new at all, actually.

The Bucs brought back safety Jordan Whitehead on a new two-year deal, reuniting with their fourth-round pick from the 2018 NFL draft. Whitehead spent his first four seasons with the Bucs before playing the last two years for the New York Jets.

Now that he’s back in Tampa Bay, Whitehead should make an instant impact on the back end alongside All-Pro Antoine Winfield Jr. and the rest of a promising young secondary.

No doubt the Bucs will be hoping for more big plays from Whitehead, like this clutch forced fumble against the Green Bay Packers in the 2020 NFC title game:

Yeah, more of that, please.

