Bucs hold Baker Mayfield out in preseason win over Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Poker-faced Bucs coach Todd Bowles has not changed expression anytime he’s been asked whether Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask was winning the quarterback competition.

But Bowles may have tipped his hand during Saturday night’s 13-6 preseason win over the New York Jets.

After watching Trask pass for 123 yards and a touchdown in the first half, Bowles elected to replace him in the third quarter with No. 3 quarterback John Wolford.

Wolford was injured with 1:03 remaining in the third quarter after he was sacked by the Jets’ Jalyn Holmes, striking his head on the turf. He was surrounded by the entire Bucs team, who took a knee on the field as Wolford was stabilized and loaded onto a cart.

Wolford was taken to a local hospital with a neck injury but had movement in his extremities.

Bowles, however, elected to reinsert Trask back in the game, protecting Mayfield for what is almost certain to be his first start for the Bucs in the Sept. 10 regular-season opener at Minnesota.

Mayfield, 28, carried a big edge in experience over Trask after signing a one-year, $4 million contract with the team in March. The former No. 1 overall pick and Heisman Trophy winner has been a starter for the Browns, Panthers and Rams in the last calendar year alone while Trask had only attempted nine NFL passes in two seasons.

Mayfield is playing for his fourth team since last July. He was traded to Carolina last year before training camp, claimed off waivers by the Rams in December and signed by the Bucs this March.

In his only preseason appearance, Mayfield started the first preseason game against the Steelers and completed 8-of-9 passes for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Regardless of who is under center for the Bucs, they will have some exciting rookies to make plays for them.

For the second straight game, Nebraska rookie Trey Palmer made a circus catch in the end zone. A week ago, he made a fingertip grab of an 8-yard TD from Mayfield, keeping both feet in bounds in the back of the end zone.

On Saturday, Palmer got behind Jets safety Trey Dean and tipped a pass with one hand to himself from Trask for a 32-yard touchdown pass from Trask to give the Bucs the lead.

Another standout from Saturday’s game was free-agent rookie running back Sean Tucker, who had 55 yards (37 yards rushing on seven carries) on 10 touches in the first half, twice picking up yards in fourth-down situations. Tucker certainly outperformed Ke’Shawn Vaughn, who rushed four time for minus-8 yards. In fact, five of the Bucs’ rushing attempts in the first half went for negative yardage.

For the third straight preseason game, the Jets did not play quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Bucs’ patchwork defense kept the Jets and quarterback Zach Wilson out of the end zone.

In fact, Tampa Bay produced a pair of turnovers. Linebacker J.J. Russell forced a fumble that was recovered by linebacker Anthony Nelson, and Dee Delaney had an interception off his shoe tops in the end zone for a touchback.

The longest play by either team in the first half was a 35-yard run by Wilson, who escaped pressure and exploded down the right sideline to the Tampa Bay 22-yard line. But the Bucs defense slammed the door again, forcing the Jets to settle for Greg Zuerlein’s 38-yard field goal to lead 6-3.

For the second straight preseason game, the Bucs sat most of their starters, including Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rachaad White, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Shaquil Barrett, Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean, Ryan Neal, Antoine Winfield Jr., Devin White, Lavonte David, Matt Feiler and Tristan Wirfs.

The exceptions were several offensive linemen, most notably right tackle Luke Goedeke, guard Cody Mauch and centers Nick Leverett and Robert Hainsey.

The Bucs averted disaster in the fourth quarter after a 50-yard punt by Thomas Morstead was muffed by David Moore and recovered by the Jets in the end zone by Dane Cruikshank. But officials ruled Moore had recovered his own fumble initially and ruled the play dead.

Mayfields checking up on investments

Mayfield and his wife, Emily, had attorneys file a petition in district court in Austin, Texas, requesting information regarding the possible misappropriation of $12 million by a firm where family members of the quarterback work.

According to a report by KXAN, an NBC affiliate in Texas, the petition was filed Tuesday in Travis County asking the defendants — Camwood Capital Management Group, Camwood Ventures, Texas Contract Manufacturing Group, Unitech, Apex Machining and Lor-Van — to turn over financial records and provide oral depositions of witnesses to help the Mayfields determine where the money has gone over the course of five years.

“Petitioners simply do not know if their money has been properly and competently invested, has been stolen or otherwise misappropriated, or something in between,” the petition stated, according to KXAN.

Mayfield’s agent, Jack Mills, said the family members involved were mostly Mayfield’s dad and brother.

• • •

