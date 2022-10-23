Bucs hit rock bottom, get embarrassed by lowly Panthers, 21-3

For the second straight week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered an embarrassing defeat on the road, falling 21-3 on Sunday to the Carolina Panthers.

The same struggles that have plagued Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense all season were once again present, as they failed to move the ball against a Panthers defense that was missing two of their best players in Jeremy Chinn and Jaycee Horn.

The Bucs’ defense had no excuse for their poor performance either, giving up 173 yards on the ground just two days after the Panthers traded away starting running back Christian McCaffrey.

Tampa Bay didn’t touch the scoreboard until a field goal in the fourth quarter, while the Panthers gashed them with big plays through the air and on the ground throughout the second half to pull away for the win.

The first play of the game should have been a clue for Bucs fans, as Tom Brady launched a perfect deep ball to a wide-open Mike Evans for a would-be touchdown on the opening drive. The ball bounced of Evans’ hands and fell incomplete, and the Bucs fell flat in every way after that.

Despite falling to 3-4 on the year, the Bucs are somehow still in first place in the NFC South, but they’ll have a short week to prepare for Thursday night’s home game against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

