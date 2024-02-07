Bucs hire former Rams offensive line coach Kevin Carberry

TAMPA — New Bucs offensive coordinator Liam Coen reached back to his former Rams staff to hire offensive line coach Kevin Carberry.

Last season, Carberry served as the Saints’ assistant offensive line coach. But in 2021-22, he directed the Rams’ offensive line. His seven seasons in the NFL also include stops with the Cowboys and Washington.

The Bucs finished last in rushing offense the last two seasons. Offensive line coach Joe Gilbert and run game coordinator Harold Goodwin left to join Dave Canales’ Panthers staff after this past season.

Coen said earlier Tuesday he is focused on improving the Bucs’ run game. Hiring Carberry would be the first step.

“The marriage of the run and the pass is what we’re striving for,” he said. “We’re striving for balance, but to be explosive in both the run and the pass. That’s something that I honestly take a lot of pride in. I learned a lot from (Rams coach) Sean McVay in terms of the run game when I first got to L.A. We understood and tried to study defenses more than we tried to study ourselves — how to understand gap integrity, fits, fallbacks and things of that nature to try to be able to dissect the defense. How can we also run into better pictures?

“Now, we’re talking about, ‘Well, can we put a little more on the guys? Can we put a little bit more on the quarterback, the center and some of those guys to be able to change the play (and) get us into really advantageous looks so that we run into better numbers and cleaner looks?’ That’s something that I think these guys are eager for, just talking to some of them right now. They’re eager for more, and it’s something that’s our philosophy as well.”

Carberry inherits an offensive line that is largely intact. Four of the five linemen started every game, and left tackle Tristan Wirfs was named to the Pro Bowl.

