Bucs get high praise in latest NFL power rankings

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers proved last year, preseason power rankings from national outlets don’t mean much.

But maybe some are learning their lesson from last year, and Mike Florio at Pro Football Talk might be among them, as his latest NFL power rankings heading into training camp has the Bucs ranked as the ninth-best team in the league.

“For some reason, they still aren’t being taken seriously,” Florio writes. “They should be.”

Last year, most national outlets were picking the Bucs to be among the worst teams in the league, with many expecting them to be in the running for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Instead, they won the NFC South for the third year in a row, and extended their playoff streak to four years, the longest active mark in the NFC.

