All of Bucs’ healthy players, including Tom Brady, will play in preseason finale

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers close out their 2022 preseason slate Saturday night in Indianapolis, fans will finally get their first look at some of the team’s biggest names in game action this year.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told the media after Thursday’s practice that everyone on the roster who is healthy will play in the preseason finale against the Colts.

That includes quarterback Tom Brady, who recently returned from an 11-day absence from the team for personal reasons.

After the Bucs close out their trio of exhibition games Saturday night, they’ll look ahead to final roster cuts before kicking off the regular season the road against the Dallas Cowboys.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire

