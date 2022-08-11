Bucs HC Todd Bowles updates Russell Gage’s injury status

Even before their first preseason game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already dealing with injuries to key players.

While some have been more serious, such as the knee injury suffered by Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen, others have turned out to be minor.

It looks like Russell Gage can be added to the latter list, as the new addition is “day-to-day” with a hamstring injury, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told the media after Thursday’s joint practice with the Miami Dolphins.

Gage left Wednesday’s practice with the Dolphins and didn’t return, and was on the sidelines for Thursday’s session with Miami.

Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans has been nursing a minor hamstring injury of his own over the last few days, as well. Don’t be surprised if neither of them see the field in the preseason, as the Bucs do their best to preserve their health for Week 1 of the regular season.

