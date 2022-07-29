Bucs HC Todd Bowles updates Ryan Jensen’s injury status

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
In this article:
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bracing for an extended absence for Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen, who had to be carted off the field during Thursday’s training camp practice after suffering a knee injury.

Initial reports suggest things aren’t looking good for Jensen, and Bucs head coach Todd Bowles updated Jensen’s status at the moment, though a firm diagnosis still isn’t clear yet.

In the meantime, Bowles said Robert Hainsey and Nick Leverett will compete to replace Jensen in the starting lineup moving forward.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire

