Bucs HC Todd Bowles on Tom Brady’s return: ‘We’ll see’

Todd Bowles on Tom Brady’s return: “We’ll see. We’ll talk about it next week. I’m not concerned about it right now. We’re trying to practice against Tennessee and play a game. I said sometime after Tennessee. There’s no definitive date for me. We’ll keep in touch and find out.” — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 18, 2022

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking part in joint practices with the Tennessee Titans in preparation for this weekend’s preseason matchup, quarterback Tom Brady has been away from the team for personal reasons.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said previously that Brady would return sometime after Saturday’s game against the Titans.

When asked after Thursday’s practice about a date for Brady’s return, Bowles remained vague and general about any timetable (via The Athletic’s Greg Auman).

Bowles previously said Brady’s extended absence was planned long before training camp.

